Twins’ Berrios stellar in first win at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios allowed two hits and struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Thursday night, salvaging a split of an interleague doubleheader between the first-place teams in the AL Central and NL West.

The Twins scored just three runs in the doubleheader, but Berrios (2-0) made his scant support in the nightcap hold up with the best outing of his young career.

In Game 1, Nolan Arenado homered and Mark Reynolds drove in two runs to lead the Rockies to a 5-1 victory.

Berrios, Minnesota’s top pitching prospect, beat Cleveland in his 2017 debut on May 13, allowing one run while also pitching into the eighth inning. On Thursday he was even better, throwing first-pitch strikes to 21 of 27 hitters he faced. He issued his only walk of the game to pinch-hitter Tony Wolters with two outs in the eighth. Reliever Taylor Rogers came on to retire Charlie Blackmon on a fly ball.

Brandon Kintzler worked a scoreless ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

The Twins got RBI singles from Max Kepler in the first inning and Robbie Grossman in the fourth. They were two of five hits allowed by Tyler Chatwood (3-6), who also walked five and struck out four in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story, placed on the 10-day DL a week ago with a strained left shoulder, took batting practice before the game and was dispatched to a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. He’s batting only .180 with a team-high 48 strikeouts in 111 at-bats.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-4, 6.43 ERA) will take the mound Friday at Cincinnati, with RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1, 4.85) pitching for the Reds.

Twins: RHP Hector Santiago (4-2, 3.80 ERA) will pitch Friday against Kansas City, opposite RHP Nate Karns (2-2, 4.46) for the Royals.