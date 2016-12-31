Twi-lights: Wolves 116, Bucks 99
In a border battle that featured some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, the Wolves never trailed Milwaukee and won 116-99.
Check out the exciting highlights and interviews from the Wolves’ eleventh win of the season, including a nasty dunk from Andrew Wiggins.
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns gets MN on the board first! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jvNzX pic.twitter.com/nEOOp8myqI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#TWolves‘ @KarlTowns‘ from underneath! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/EwUDW2stUt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
Nice #TWolves ball handling to set up #BAZZ! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/V4rSyudWKV
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#BAZZ is locked in — 3rd straight made 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/VArjbCDyxy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#BAZZ slam on the fastbreak! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/TG76tJGp2I
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#TWolves‘ @ZachLaVine drills the 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/tACTqEbsFJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#TWolves‘ @22wiggins attacks on the baseline! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/TiNfTdP0Qi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
ANOTHER @ShabazzMuhammad 3! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/QIavN0E4Nb
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#TWolves‘ @22wiggins FLIES through the air AND1! Watch @Timberwolves now on @FSnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/hG8J2jecbn pic.twitter.com/w6RXQq3GnJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
#TWolves‘ @ZachLaVine: ‘We came out focused … and made big shots’ pic.twitter.com/pCaGq9vqB8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016
In tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak, @FSNtomhanneman says ‘the x-factor tonight was @ShabazzMuhammad‘ in #TWolves‘ win over #Bucks pic.twitter.com/68ZVq5uqe1
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2016