Twi-lights: Wolves 116, Bucks 99

Andrew Wiggins finished the Bucks off with 31 points and brought the Target Center crowd to its feat with a few powerful dunks.
NBAE/Getty Images/NBAE

In a border battle that featured some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, the Wolves never trailed Milwaukee and won 116-99.

Check out the exciting highlights and interviews from the Wolves’ eleventh win of the season, including a nasty dunk from Andrew Wiggins.