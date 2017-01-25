Timberwolves-Suns Twi-lights: Minnesota earns season sweep in exciting fashion
Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-111 win over the Phoenix Suns?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the win, including the best postgame interview of the season:
.@KarlTowns with the bucket and a foul on the game's opening possession!
"Thank you very much, @RickyRubio9!"
.@ShabazzMuhammad for THREEEEE!
.@colea45 "CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF!"
.@ShabazzMuhammad floats it in!
.@ShabazzMuhammad says his job is to bring energy off the bench for the @Timberwolves. He has 15 points at halftime!
.@22wiggins gets things started in the 2nd half!
.@RickyRubio9 drives, @GorguiDieng finishes!
A BIG BLOCK from the BIG KAT!
A BIG BLOCK from the BIG KAT!
WIGGINS GAME WINNER! @Timberwolves 112, Suns 111
@22wiggins: "As soon as it was out of my hand, I knew it!"
.@Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says @22wiggins showed concentration and mental toughness in his game-winning shot tonight
.@22wiggins: "My mind was made up when I caught the ball"
.@GorguiDieng on @22wiggins' game winner: "That was clutch!"
