Timberwolves down Warriors 111-95 in China

The Minnesota Timberwolves downed the defending champion Golden State Warriors 111-95 in the first of two preseason contests between the two teams in China.

Seven Wolves scored in double-figures, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler who each recorded 16 points. Andrew Wiggins (14), Taj Gibson (13), Nemanja Bjelica (11), Shabazz Muhammad (10) and Tyus Jones (10) also scored in double-digits.

Towns was 5-for-15 from the floor and 2-for-3 from three-point range in 26 minutes while Butler was 4-for-6 and 8-for-9 from the charity stripe in 26 minutes.

Trailing by five at the break, the Timberwolves were able to pull away down the stretch, outscoring the Warriors 32-14 in the fourth.

The Warriors jumped out to 32-20 lead in the first quarter before the Wolves outscored Golden State in each of the remaining quarters.

Gorgui Dieng recorded 10 boards and Tyus Jones dished out six assists in the win.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 20 points.

The two teams will meet again Sunday in the Wolves’ preseason finale at 6 a.m. CT.