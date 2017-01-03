StaTuesday: Vikings’ 1,000-yard receiver drought
In Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the Minnesota Vikings had two players top 900 yards receiving in 2016.
But the 1,000-yard plateau remains elusive.
The Vikings are the only team since 2010 to not have a 1,000-yard receiver. Seattle joined the club in 2015 thanks to Doug Baldwin (who did it again this year) and the Rams got on the board in 2016 as Kenny Britt just passed the barrier with 1,002 yards.
Not that Minnesota didn’t come close. Thielen’s 967 yards were the most for a Minnesota receiver since Percy Harvin had the same total in 2011.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|YARDS
|Percy Harvin
|2010
|868
|Percy Harvin
|2011
|967
|Percy Harvin
|2012
|677
|Greg Jennings
|2013
|804
|Greg Jennings
|2014
|742
|Stefon Diggs
|2015
|720
|Adam Thielen
|2016
|967
After having Cris Carter and Randy Moss for so many years rack up the receiving yards, Minnesota is now its longest drought without a 1,000-yard receiver since the franchise began and went 12 years until it had its first.
The last Vikings player with a 1,000-yard receiving season? Sidney Rice in 2009.
If Thielen hadn’t gotten hurt in Indianapolis or Diggs didn’t miss a couple of games, either one or both of them could have well joined the 1,000-yard season club. As it stands, it has been accomplished 28 times but just 10 players have reached that milestone in Vikings history.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|YARDS
|John Gilliam
|1972
|1,035
|Ahmad Rashad
|1979
|1,156
|Ahmad Rashad
|1980
|1,095
|Joe Senser
|1981
|1,004
|Sammy White
|1981
|1,001
|Anthony Carter
|1988
|1,225
|Anthony Carter
|1989
|1,066
|Anthony Carter
|1990
|1,008
|Cris Carter
|1993
|1,071
|Cris Carter
|1994
|1,256
|Jake Reed
|1994
|1,175
|Cris Carter
|1995
|1,371
|Jake Reed
|1995
|1,167
|Cris Carter
|1996
|1,163
|Jake Reed
|1996
|1,320
|Cris Carter
|1997
|1,069
|Jake Reed
|1997
|1,138
|Cris Carter
|1998
|1,011
|Randy Moss
|1998
|1,313
|Cris Carter
|1999
|1,241
|Randy Moss
|1999
|1,413
|Cris Carter
|2000
|1,274
|Randy Moss
|2000
|1,437
|Randy Moss
|2001
|1,233
|Randy Moss
|2002
|1,347
|Randy Moss
|2003
|1,632
|Nate Burleson
|2004
|1,006
|Sidney Rice
|2009
|1,312
On a side note, got tight end Kyle Rudolph a lot more involved in the offense, giving Minnesota three receivers with 800+ yards.
Rudolph finished with career highs of 83 receptions, 840 yards and seven touchdowns. His previous career high for receiving yards was 495 set last season.
Rudolph became just the third tight end in Vikings history to amass 800 yards. It had been a while since Minnesota had seen that kind of production from a tight end.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|YARDS
|Joe Senser
|1981
|1,004
|Steve Jordan
|1986
|859
|Kyle Rudolph
|2016
|840
Statistics courtesy pro-football-reference.com