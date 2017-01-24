StaTuesday: Karl-Anthony Towns developing into versatile big man
Karl-Anthony Towns has to wait until Thursday to find out if he’s headed to the NBA All-Star Game, but regardless of his popularity it’s clear the Minnesota Timberwolves star is evolving into one of the NBA’s most versatile young big men.
Towns is the first second-year player since LeBron James to post at least three games of 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a season, and just the second player since 1998 to do so.
He joins a list that also includes Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.
|Player
|Season
|Games
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2016-17
|3
|41.2
|36.7
|13.3
|5.7
|LeBron James
|2004-05
|7
|47.4
|39.4
|10.6
|7.0
|Antoine Walker
|1997-98
|5
|45.2
|32.6
|12.2
|5.4
|Grant Hill
|1995-96
|4
|40.8
|32.5
|11.8
|7.3
|Shaquille O’Neal
|1993-94
|4
|43.8
|34.8
|13.3
|5.3
|Charles Barkley
|1985-86
|5
|38.6
|30.6
|15.6
|5.2
Towns has outscored both so far in such games, and is averaging 36.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists when crossing the 30/10/5 threshold.
With 38 games to go in the regular season Towns is on pace to challenge James’ sophomore mark after posting back-to-back 30/10/5 games in wins over the Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers.
His two-game surge was a Wolves milestone as well.
He’s just the second player in franchise history to post consecutive 30/12/5 games, joining former Wolves superstar Kevin Garnett, who did it twice.
|Player
|Streak
|Kevin Garnett
|Feb. 1-3, 2004
|Kevin Garnett
|March 18-20, 2005
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Jan. 19-22, 2017
Towns is tied for third in the NBA this season in 30/10/5 games, and is one of just 15 players to record at least one.
|Player
|Pos
|Count
|Russell Westbrook
|G
|18
|James Harden
|G
|6
|DeMarcus Cousins
|C
|3
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|F
|3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|2
|Carmelo Anthony
|F
|2
|Jimmy Butler
|G
|2
|LeBron James
|F
|2
|Anthony Davis
|F
|1
|DeMar DeRozan
|G
|1
|Kevin Durant
|F
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|1
|Derrick Rose
|G
|1
|Kemba Walker
|G
|1
|John Wall
|G
|1
He has a ways to go to catch Anthony Davis or DeMarcus Cousins, but Towns is rapidly becoming one of the NBA’s top scoring big men.
He’s outpacing friend and draft-day rival Kristaps Porzingis with seven 30-point games on the season, and ranks a distant third behind Davis and Cousins.
|Player
|Pos
|Count
|Anthony Davis
|F
|20
|DeMarcus Cousins
|C
|18
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|F
|7
|Marc Gasol
|C
|3
|Brook Lopez
|C
|3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|F
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|2
|Hassan Whiteside
|C
|2
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|F
|1
|Joel Embiid
|C
|1
|Dwight Howard
|C
|1
|Serge Ibaka
|F
|1
|Myles Turner
|F
|1
|Jonas Valanciunas
|C
|1
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|1
