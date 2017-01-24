StaTuesday: Karl-Anthony Towns developing into versatile big man

Karl-Anthony Towns has to wait until Thursday to find out if he’s headed to the NBA All-Star Game, but regardless of his popularity it’s clear the Minnesota Timberwolves star is evolving into one of the NBA’s most versatile young big men.

Towns is the first second-year player since LeBron James to post at least three games of 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a season, and just the second player since 1998 to do so.

He joins a list that also includes Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.