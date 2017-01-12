Rubio, Wolves close out a flashy win over Houston

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 Wednesday night to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105.

James Harden scored 33 points and had 12 assists for Houston, which saw its nine-game winning streak end.

Ricky Rubio tied his own franchise record with 17 assists to go with 10 points.

Wiggins carried Minnesota early, scoring 15 first-quarter points as the Wolves opened up an 11-point lead. Muhammad provided six quick points early in the second quarter and energized the crowd with a transition dunk.

Ryan Anderson’s 3-pointer gave Houston a 69-68 lead midway through the third quarter, but Minnesota followed with a 17-4 run capped by a thunderous dunk by Towns. The Wolves ended the third quarter leading 89-77.

They started the final quarter scoring the first eight points to put the game out of reach.

TIP-INS

Rockets: The Rockets had a nine-game winning streak the last time they came to Minnesota. They came from behind to win 111-109 in overtime on Dec. 17 to push that streak to 10. … Anderson hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished 5 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves: Zach LaVine missed the game with a left hip contusion. He was injured in Monday’s game against Dallas. . Brandon Rush started in his place and scored 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, three assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. … Rubio passed Sam Mitchell to move into fourth place on the team’s career games played list with 292. …Towns had his 29th double-double of the season, third-best in the league.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Houston returns home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before hitting the road again for their next its next two games.

