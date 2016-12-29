Wild reassign Kurtis Gabriel to Iowa Wild

The Minnesota Wild have reassigned forward Kurtis Gabriel to the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

Gabriel, 23, collected one assist and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 10 games with Minnesota this season after being recalled on Dec. 1. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound native of Newmarket, Ont., recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 7 at Toronto and ranks second on the team in PIM. He has tallied four points and 35 PIM in 20 games with Iowa this season. Gabriel owns one assist and 34 PIM in 13 career NHL contests with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the New York Islanders tonight at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North.