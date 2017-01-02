Gophers take down No. 15 Purdue in overtime

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nate Mason scored 31 points, and Eric Curry scored seven of his 10 in overtime as Minnesota upset No. 15 Purdue 91-82 on Sunday.

The teams traded baskets to begin the extra period before a Curry basket began an 11-0, victory-clinching run that snapped the Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak.

Minnesota (13-2, 1-1) overcame 28 points and 22 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, but it wasn’t enough to save the Boilermakers (12-3, 1-1).

Swanigan’s layup with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 73 and forced overtime. Dupree McBrayer’s 3-point attempt for Minnesota at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The Golden Gophers began the game by making their first eight shots and building a 17-4 lead, but Purdue rallied to lead 50-43 with 13:39 remaining. Mason scored 10 during the next three minutes, and it was back and forth the rest of the way.

Jordan Murphy added 16 points for Minnesota, which lost its Big Ten opener this past Tuesday night, 75-74 to Michigan State in overtime in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers had lost eight in a row at Purdue and had not won in Mackey Arena since Feb. 26, 2005.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers took complete advantage of their superior perimeter quickness and athleticism to pull away from what had been the Big Ten’s hottest team. Murphy and fellow big man Reggie Lynch bottled up Purdue’s 7-2 center Isaac Haas, who is the Boilermakers’ second-leading scorer.

Purdue: While Swanigan was terrific with his sixth consecutive double-double, the Boilermakers are neither extremely athletic nor quick on the perimeter, and as it did in a loss to No. 1 Villanova, that element came back to haunt coach Matt Painter’s team, which had no one to stop Mason.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers travel to Northwestern on Thursday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will play at Ohio State on Thursday.