Timberwolves-Kings Twi-lights: LaVine scores career-high 40 points in loss
Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 109-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the loss, including some great plays by the game’s leading scorer, Zach LaVine:
.@colea45 held a Christmas party for Salvation Army families at the #TWolves practice facility #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/EqMd97LEOX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
Oh my!!! @ZachLaVine –> @KarlTowns!!! Watch the #TWolves live on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/opXeApTlYy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
…And that's what we call going coast to coast! Watch @KarlTowns and his #TWolves on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/btT6olqCUv
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
#TWolves @RickyRubio9 with the smooth assist to @GorguiDieng! Watch the Wolves battle the Kings on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/7ntEymJ5tC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
The Big KAT @KarlTowns for three! Catch the Wolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/fAdoiSTkL6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
Is the bank open this holiday weekend? .@ZachLaVine says YES! Watch the #TWolves take down the Kings on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/7VwRyyvZkA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
.@ZachLaVine likes the way the #TWolves are moving the ball tonight! He has 25 points himself, and the Wolves lead by 4 points at the half pic.twitter.com/cwvwhC5nqS
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
.@ZachLaVine stays hot out of the break! Watch the Wolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/fHkqV7bBYH
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
Watch @GorguiDieng make the extra pass to @RickyRubio9 for THREE! The #TWolves are live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/ALXGjzUS0d
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
How 'bout another one, @RickyRubio9? Watch the #TWolves live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/LG0OAiVYWQ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016
.@ZachLaVine with a CAREER HIGH 38 points! Watch the #TWolves on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EWMYUjunOh pic.twitter.com/6XzjqvnqsW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 24, 2016