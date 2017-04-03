Monday Morning Rewind: Minnesota landmarks get their #CapsOn
Keeping track of all the best videos on the internet can be a full-time job.
Fortunately for you, it’s our full-time job.
To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.
So sit back, relax and enjoy.
They’re back!
.@LaTroyHawkins32, @mcuddy23, and @toriihunter48 talk about being back with the #MNTwins! pic.twitter.com/0wYWcd7itS
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 1, 2017
“It’s gonna be a game-changer.” Get it? Sports!
Throw on your hard hats and join @MNCoachPitino for a tour of the #Gophers development center under construction.https://t.co/G7Q1wqFyTo
— Minnesota MBB (@GopherMBB) April 1, 2017
The Fargo Air Museum was a nice touch.
Get your #CapsOn! It’s Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/vVkkMEZEbV
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 3, 2017
The Stewie Sprint is serious business, folks.
😂 @ChristianFolin getting out of the way of #StewieSprint pic.twitter.com/4WaCSSc7Te
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 2, 2017