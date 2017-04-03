Monday Morning Rewind: Minnesota landmarks get their #CapsOn

Keeping track of all the best videos on the internet can be a full-time job.

Fortunately for you, it’s our full-time job.

To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

They’re back!

“It’s gonna be a game-changer.” Get it? Sports!

Throw on your hard hats and join @MNCoachPitino for a tour of the #Gophers development center under construction.https://t.co/G7Q1wqFyTo — Minnesota MBB (@GopherMBB) April 1, 2017

The Fargo Air Museum was a nice touch.

The Stewie Sprint is serious business, folks.