Monday Morning Rewind: Sano celebrates Twins’ quick start

FOX Sports North

It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

 

Can Tuesday night get here already?!?

 

#WeWinWeDance

We got that 3-0 feeling! 📽@mhestad1 #mntwins

A post shared by Miguelsano22 (@miguelsano_22) on

 

Surgery has not dimmed Trevor May’s humor.