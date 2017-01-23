Monday Morning Rewind: Twins’ Santiago goofs around in the snow
It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.
So sit back, relax and enjoy.
Be sure to keep two hands on the bat all the way through…
Laken loves her (Dad’s) swing! Such a happy little girl. When play time is also work time 😂 #dryswings #nooffseason #dadlife
He made a… wait for it… Sano angel.
When in International Falls… #TwinsWinterCaravan ❄️😇 @hecsantiago53 pic.twitter.com/3RJY2Hrdtc
Missed it by thiiiiiiiiiis much…
#twins #twinscaravan #minnesotas @twins
