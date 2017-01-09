Monday Morning Rewind: Goldy Gopher slips and slides his way into internet stardom

It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

Just in case you somehow missed this…

There’s no lack of enthusiasm here.

Former Gophers offensive linemen Tommy and Eddie Olson are on the P.J. Fleck bandwag–uh, boat.

No one blames them for falling asleep after a boring Wild Card weekend…