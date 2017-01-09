Monday Morning Rewind: Goldy Gopher slips and slides his way into internet stardom
It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.
So sit back, relax and enjoy.
Just in case you somehow missed this…
There’s no lack of enthusiasm here.
Coach has a message for you, #Gophers. https://t.co/xLmQVCP7xt
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 7, 2017
Former Gophers offensive linemen Tommy and Eddie Olson are on the P.J. Fleck bandwag–uh, boat.
#RowTheBoat@EddieO58 and I are in pic.twitter.com/vadRZD6nAH
— Tommy Olson (@TommyO53) January 6, 2017
No one blames them for falling asleep after a boring Wild Card weekend…
When they found out there’s no @Vikings football this weekend… pic.twitter.com/ZXPB7vyXpl
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 7, 2017