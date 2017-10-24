Wild’s Parise undergoes back surgery, will miss 8-10 weeks

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.

The Wild announced Tuesday that Parise underwent a microdisectomy procedure, which is designed to repair a herniated disc. The operation was performed by Dr. Kevin Mullaney in the Twin Cities. Parise is expected to return to play for the Wild in eight to 10 weeks.

He has not appeared in a game yet this season, after experiencing trouble right before training camp began. Parise practiced with the team in spurts, but he had another setback on Oct. 16 and had to leave the ice early.

The 33-year-old Parise is in the sixth season of a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Wild.