Kirill Kaprizov is finally here.

Almost.

A fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2015, Kaprizov has since developed into one of Russia’s hottest players.

With his Kontinental Hockey League contract set to expire in April 2018, Kaprizov is expected to make the jump to North America in time for the 2018-19 season.

Fortunately for the Wild, it looks like their late-round gamble will be NHL-ready.

Kaprizov was named to the KHL All-Star Game earlier this month after registering 15 goals and 15 assists in 37 games, while his point-per-game pace has him primed for one of the best U20 seasons in the league’s history.

His NHL contemporaries include All-Star Evgeny Kuznetsov, 40-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko and reigning Calder Trophy-winner Artemi Panarin, three of the KHL’s most accomplished young alums.

The 19-year-old dynamo is off to an explosive start at the World Junior Championships in Toronto, where Kaprizov now leads the tournament in scoring with eight points in just three games.

Kaprizov showed off his wrist shot at the three-minute mark of this oddly commentary-less highlight reel from Russia’s 5-3 loss to Canada, scoring low glove-side for his first goal of the tournament.

He exploded for a hat trick and two assists in Russia’s 9-1 win over Latvia in their second game, goals that can be seen at the 2:05, 3:24 and 3:58 mark of this clip.

He was at it again in Russia’s 3-2 loss to Team USA on Thursday, screening goaltender Tyler Parsons on the power play, before deftly redirecting a point shot home for his fifth goal.

WJC NOTES

— Thursday’s game pitted Kaprizov against two other Wild prospects: Wisconsin’s Luke Kunin and Boston University’s Jordan Greenway.

— Greenway and Kunin lead Team USA in shots on goal with 15 each.

— Kunin led Team USA in ice time at 21:51 during their win over Russia.

— Joel Eriksson Ek, who is captaining Team Sweden after getting his first taste of the NHL earlier this year, scored twice in a 4-2 win over Switzerland. He has three goals and two assists total.