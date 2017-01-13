With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages (Puhutko suomea?), keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

FOX Sports North has you covered.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re breaking down the stats and bringing you a comprehensive look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at the week that was in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

Dmitry Sokolov, RW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Kirill Kaprizov dominated the news cycle thanks to his performance at the World Junior Championships, but the Wild may have nabbed another steal in Sokolov, their other Russian goal-scorer. He racked up a whopping 10 points in four games last week, and has scored two goals in each of his last five games. He ranks third in the OHL with 32 goals, trails league-leader Alex DeBrincat by just two and is on pace to top 50 goals this season.

Luke Kunin, C, Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Kunin isn’t slowing down despite spending the holiday break at the World Junior Championship in Toronto. He scored two goals in the Badgers’ 5-1 win over Michigan State after taking just one day to recuperate from Team USA’s big win.

Louie Belpedio, D, Miami (NCHC)

Belpedio chipped in offensively for the first time since October in the RedHawks’ sweep of conference rival St. Cloud State. He picked up three assists in the series, giving him nine points on the season. However, Miami has been far better with Belpedio in the lineup per Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald. The RedHawks went 0-4-2 without Belpedio, but are 7-4-1 this season with him around.