WATCH: Wild vs. Blues at NHL prospects tournament

The NHL season is around the corner, but you can whet your appetite by watching the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues square off at the NHL prospects tournament in Traverse City, Mich.

Those who get FOX Sports North can watch the game on FOX Sports GO.

Other games for the Wild, which will also be on FSGO, are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the Blue Jackets and Monday vs. the Stars at 2:30 p.m. There is also a game Tuesday, the time and opponent determined by the standings after three games.