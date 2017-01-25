The Minnesota Wild have reassigned forward Christoph Bertschy to the AHL, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

Originally recalled on Monday ahead of the Wild’s 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars, Bertschy did not make an appearance Tuesday night.

A sixth-round pick of the Wild in 2012, the 22-year-old has one assist in five games with the Wild this season, but has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 36 games for the Iowa Wild.