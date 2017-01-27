Minnesota Wild reassign Mike Reilly to Iowa

The Minnesota Wild has reassigned Mike Reilly to the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman has 14 shots and has averaged 12:45 in 13 contests with Minnesota this season. He owns seven points (1-6=7) in 42 career NHL contests with Minnesota.

The former Gopher has also recorded 15 points (4-11=15) including two power-play goals and 71 shots in 29 contests with Iowa this season. Iowa continues a five-game road trip with contests in Rockford tonight and tomorrow night.