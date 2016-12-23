College hockey is (mostly) off for the holidays, so rather than water down the tracker by eliminating most of the Wild’s pipeline, we’re turning our attention to the biggest event of the holiday hockey season: The World Junior Championship.

Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek are all headed to Toronto for the tournament, which gets underway on Monday, Dec. 26.

With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages (Puhutko suomea?), keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re breaking down the stats and bringing you a comprehensive look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at the week that was in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

NOTE: With most prospects off for the holidays, the Tracker will take next week off and return Jan. 6.

Luke Kunin, C, USA

A notable snub last year, Kunin was tapped to captain Team USA this year after leading the Wisconsin Badgers in scoring during the first half of the season with 11 goals. Kunin has thrived under head coach Tony Granato, and captains Team USA for the second time in as many years after leading the U.S. U18 team to a gold medal in 2015.

Jordan Greenway, LW, USA

The U.S. roster currently features a staggering seven players from Boston University, including Greenway, who ranks second on the Terriers with 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) through 16 games. At 6-foot-5 expect to find Greenway camped out in front of the net often, but his heavy shot and soft hands make him a dangerous scorer all over the ice.

Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Russia

Kaprizov is scoring at a phenomenal clip over in Russia, and is in the midst of one of the best U20 seasons in KHL history. He added two more points in his most recent outing for Sulavat Yulaev, and is currently outpacing KHL alums Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues and Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Blackhawks. His KHL contract isn’t up until early 2018, potentially putting Kaprizov in North America for the 2018-19 season.

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Sweden

Wild fans were clamoring for Wild GM Chuck Fletcher to keep Eriksson Ek in the states after he scored two goals in just his second NHL game, but they’ll get another look at the dynamic Swede in Toronto. He was tapped to captain Sweden for the tournament.