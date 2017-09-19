The puck dropped on the Minnesota Wild’s 2017-18 season (ok, preseason), and the Wild opened it up in a big way: a 3-2 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Ryan Malone was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout and boosting Minnesota to a 1-0 preseason record.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Charlie Coyle redirected a pass from newcomer Tyler Ennis into the net to tie the game.

Zack Mitchell scored the other regulation goal, and Niklas Svedberg saved 17 shots he faced in the first two periods.

Steve Michalek took over in net for the Wild in the third period, and he made 19 combined saves before adding another three in the shootout.

NEXT UP: Minnesota hosts the Jets on Sept. 21 at the Xcel Energy Center.