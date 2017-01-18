Minnesota Wild on pace for plus/minus milestone
Timely scoring and a dominant defense have the Minnesota Wild on pace to rewrite their record books.
Jason Zucker, Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu now lead the league in plus/minus rating, and will also own the top five single-season ratings in franchise history at their current pace.
Plus/minus is a measure of a player’s effectiveness at even strength (5-on-5) and while shorthanded, with a “plus” representing a goal scored while that player is on the ice and a “minus” representing a goal allowed.
Suter, Zucker and Spurgeon are on track for a franchise record at plus-26, with Granlund and Koivu not far behind at plus-23.
NHL plus/minus leaders, 2016-17
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|ATOI
|Jason Zucker
|Wild
|43
|12
|17
|29
|26
|14:20
|Ryan Suter
|Wild
|43
|6
|20
|26
|26
|27:12:00
|Jared Spurgeon
|Wild
|39
|6
|15
|21
|26
|23:49
|Mikael Granlund
|Wild
|43
|10
|26
|36
|23
|19:04
|Mikko Koivu
|Wild
|43
|13
|19
|32
|23
|19:33
|Justin Schultz
|Penguins
|43
|7
|23
|30
|22
|18:49
|David Savard
|Blue Jackets
|43
|2
|10
|12
|21
|21:37
|T.J. Oshie
|Capitals
|36
|15
|13
|28
|20
|17:17
|Michael Grabner
|Rangers
|44
|19
|8
|27
|20
|13:44
|Brooks Orpik
|Capitals
|44
|0
|10
|10
|20
|17:42
Wild Franchise Record — Plus/Minus
|Player
|Season
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|Jared Spurgeon
|2016-17
|39
|6
|15
|21
|26
|Ryan Suter
|2016-17
|43
|6
|20
|26
|26
|Jason Zucker
|2016-17
|43
|12
|17
|29
|26
|Mikael Granlund
|2016-17
|43
|10
|26
|36
|23
|Mikko Koivu
|2016-17
|43
|13
|19
|32
|23
|Keith Carney
|2006-07
|80
|4
|13
|17
|22
|Jonas Brodin
|2014-15
|71
|3
|14
|17
|21
|Erik Haula
|2015-16
|76
|14
|20
|34
|21
|Zach Parise
|2014-15
|74
|33
|29
|62
|21
|Mathew Dumba
|2016-17
|43
|7
|13
|20
|19
The Wild’s skaters have had plenty of help this season thanks to goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who leads the league with a .937 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average.
He ranks second with five shutouts.
The franchise plus/minus record is currently held by former defenseman Keith Carney, who played in the NHL from 1991-2008 and spent the final two seasons of his career in Minnesota.
He was a plus-22 during the 2006-07 season, helping the Wild to a second-place finish in the Northwest Division while playing in front of a goaltending tandem that featured Manny Fernandez and Nicklas Backstrom.
While plus/minus tends to be a team-wide trend a clean sweep of the top five is a relatively rare occurrence and has happened just once since 2000.
The last team to do so — the 2011-12 Boston Bruins — lost in the first round of the playoffs but won the Northeast Division with a record of 49-29-4.
Statistics courtesy of STATS LLC and Hockey-Reference.com