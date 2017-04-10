NHL announces Wild vs. Blues playoff schedule
Mike Yeo will return once again to the Xcel Energy Center.
Actually, he’ll have to return at least twice, as the Minnesota Wild host his St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
The puck drops at the Xcel Energy Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to begin the series.
Minnesota finished 2-2-1 against the Blues in the regular season.
The broadcasting schedule on FOX Sports North will be announced at a later time.
|SERIES
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|Game 1
|Wed., April 12
|Wild vs. Blues
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 2
|Fri., April 14
|Wild vs. Blues
|7 p.m.
|Game 3
|Sun., April 16
|Wild @ Blues
|2 p.m.
|Game 4
|Wed., April 19
|Wild @ Blues
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 5*
|Sat., April 22
|Wild vs. Blues
|TBD
|Game 6*
|Mon., April 24
|Wild @ Blues
|TBD
|Game 7*
|Wed., April 26
|Wild vs. Blues
|TBD
* If necessary