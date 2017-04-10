NHL announces Wild vs. Blues playoff schedule

Mike Yeo will return once again to the Xcel Energy Center.

Actually, he’ll have to return at least twice, as the Minnesota Wild host his St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

The puck drops at the Xcel Energy Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to begin the series.

Minnesota finished 2-2-1 against the Blues in the regular season.

The broadcasting schedule on FOX Sports North will be announced at a later time.

SERIES DATE MATCHUP TIME
Game 1 Wed., April 12 Wild vs. Blues 8:30 p.m.
Game 2 Fri., April 14 Wild vs. Blues 7 p.m.
Game 3 Sun., April 16 Wild @ Blues 2 p.m.
Game 4 Wed., April 19 Wild @ Blues 8:30 p.m.
Game 5* Sat., April 22 Wild vs. Blues TBD
Game 6* Mon., April 24 Wild @ Blues TBD
Game 7* Wed., April 26 Wild vs. Blues TBD

* If necessary