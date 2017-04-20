Wild’s Mikko Koivu named Selke finalist

Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu is being honored for his standout defensive play.

Koivu is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, the NHL announced Monday, a prize awarded annually to the league’s top defensive forward.

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks are the other finalists.

The award is voted on by the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association, and will be handed out on Wednesday, June 21 during the NHL Awards in Los Vegas.

It’s the first time in his 12-year career that Koivu has been named a finalist for an NHL award.

In addition to his defensive acumen, Koivu was one of the Wild’s top scorers this season, registering 58 points in 80 games and finishing with a career-high plus/minus rating of plus-27.