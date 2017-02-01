Wild’s Koivu, Granlund scoring at point-per-game pace
The Minnesota Wild have been goals from up and down the lineup this season, with several players on pace for career bests.
Now it’s Mikko Koivu’s turn.
The Wild captain has doubled his scoring pace over the last few weeks, registering 16 points in his last 16 games after scoring 16 points in the first 32 games of the season.
|G
|A
|PTS
|PPG
|Plus/Minus
|First 32 games
|8
|10
|18
|0
|+13
|Last 16 games
|7
|11
|18
|2
|+13
And he’s not the only one.
Mikael Granlund stretched his point streak to 10 games after hooking up with Tyler Graovac on a give-and-go in front of the net during the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, a new franchise record.
The Finnish linemates are now scoring at a point-per-game pace, and it’s leading to big things for a team that entered the season facing questions about its goal-scoring depth.
The Wild have scored at least five goals 13 times this year, and are on track to smash the previous franchise record of 13 games, set during the 2006-07 season.
Their power play has also improved, and now ranks second in the Western Conference since mid-December, a surge that coincides with their 12-game winning streak.
|Team
|Power play %
|Minnesota Wild
|29.8
|Calgary Flames
|25.4
|Winnipeg Jets
|23.4
|St. Louis Blues
|22.6
The Wild have been particularly successful on the road, where they’ve picked up at least a point in each of their last 16 games, the NHL’s second-longest such streak since the 2005-06 season.
|Team
|Season
|Streak
|Boston Bruins
|2013-14
|16 games
|Minnesota Wild
|2016-17
|14 games (active)
|Ottawa Senators
|2014-15
|14 games
|San Jose Sharks
|2007-08
|14 games
|Philadelphia Flyers
|2005-06
|14 games
Statistics courtesy of STATS LLC and Hockey-Reference.com