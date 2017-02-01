The Minnesota Wild have been goals from up and down the lineup this season, with several players on pace for career bests.

Now it’s Mikko Koivu’s turn.

The Wild captain has doubled his scoring pace over the last few weeks, registering 16 points in his last 16 games after scoring 16 points in the first 32 games of the season.

G A PTS PPG Plus/Minus First 32 games 8 10 18 0 +13 Last 16 games 7 11 18 2 +13

And he’s not the only one.

Mikael Granlund stretched his point streak to 10 games after hooking up with Tyler Graovac on a give-and-go in front of the net during the Wild’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, a new franchise record.

The Finnish linemates are now scoring at a point-per-game pace, and it’s leading to big things for a team that entered the season facing questions about its goal-scoring depth.

The Wild have scored at least five goals 13 times this year, and are on track to smash the previous franchise record of 13 games, set during the 2006-07 season.

Their power play has also improved, and now ranks second in the Western Conference since mid-December, a surge that coincides with their 12-game winning streak.

Team Power play % Minnesota Wild 29.8 Calgary Flames 25.4 Winnipeg Jets 23.4 St. Louis Blues 22.6

The Wild have been particularly successful on the road, where they’ve picked up at least a point in each of their last 16 games, the NHL’s second-longest such streak since the 2005-06 season.

Team Season Streak Boston Bruins 2013-14 16 games Minnesota Wild 2016-17 14 games (active) Ottawa Senators 2014-15 14 games San Jose Sharks 2007-08 14 games Philadelphia Flyers 2005-06 14 games

Statistics courtesy of STATS LLC and Hockey-Reference.com