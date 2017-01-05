Wild’s Granlund among league’s best in December

Mikael Granlund was among the NHL's top scorers in December.
Barry Gutierrez/AP

The Minnesota Wild caught fire in December, wowing the rest of the NHL with a franchise-record 12-game winning streak that came to an end on New Year’s Eve.

But while the team’s record has gotten most of the attention, center Mikael Granlund has been on an impressive run of his own.

Granlund has been on a tear recently, and had another multi-point game in the Wild’s streak-busting loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He burned goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for a goal and an assist, registering his fifth multi-point performance in his last eight games after having just three multi-point performances in the first 28 games of the season.

Granlund has 15 points in his last 12 games, tied with Pittsburgh Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, as well as Chicago Blackhawks sophomore Artemi Panarin, for the league lead since Dec. 7.

Most points from December 7-31, 2016

Player Team Points
Mikael  Granlund Minnesota 15
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 15
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 15
Artemi Panarin Chicago 15
Cam Atkinson Columbus 14
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 14 

Granlund’s surge has translated to an uptick in scoring for the defensively conservative Wild, who have scored at least two goals in each of their last 20 games, the longest such streak in the NHL.

Most Consecutive Games Scoring 2+ Goals

*Since 2014-15. Regular season only, single-season streaks only

Team Streak Start End
Capitals 21 01/17/16 03/05/16
Wild 20 11/19/16 Active
Islanders 20 11/18/16 Active
Bruins 19 11/07/15 12/18/15
Kings 18 10/16/15 11/23/15

 

Plenty of that success can be attributed to head coach Bruce Boudreau, who is enjoying his typical regular-season success.

Boudreau’s Wild went 12-1-1 in December, tied for the best single-month record of his NHL coaching career.

Bruce Boudreau, best record in a single month

(Minimum 10 games, regular season only)

Month Team Record Winning %
December, 2016 Minnesota 12-1-1 .893
February, 2016 Anaheim 12-1-1 .893
December, 2013 Anaheim 11-1-1 .885
January, 2010 Washington 13-2-0 .867
February, 2013 Anaheim 11-2-0 .846