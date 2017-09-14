More than two months after acquiring the restricted free agent in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres, the Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with forward Marcus Foligno on a four-year, $11.5 million deal.

The Wild officially reported for training camp Thursday morning.

The contract is set to pay out $2 million this coming season, $3 million during the 2018-19 season, $3.5 million in 2019-20 and $3 million in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old averaged 15:28 of ice time for the Sabres last season, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 80 games.

A fourth-round pick of the Sabres in 2009, Foligno has 116 points in 347 career games.

The agreement is the final piece of a trade that originally came to light in June just hours before free agency began, and saw the Wild swap pricy forward Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella for Foligno and forward Tyler Ennis.