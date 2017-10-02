Rookie Luke Kunin’s Minnesota Wild debut will have to wait.

The former first-round pick will start the season with the Iowa Wild after the club assigned him to their AHL affiliate Monday.

Selected by the Wild with the 15th pick in the 2016 draft, Kunin signed with Minnesota earlier this year after spending two seasons at the University of Wisconsin.

One of the youngest captains in Badgers history, Kunin led Wisconsin in scoring last season as a sophomore, racking up 22 goals and 16 assists in 35 games.

He adapted quickly after signing an amateur tryout contract and joining the Iowa Wild for 12 games last spring, scoring a hat trick in his third professional game.