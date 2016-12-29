Winger Jordan Schroeder has made just five appearances for the Minnesota Wild since passing through waivers unclaimed several times last season.

But three games into his last call-up the speedy forward appears to have the trust of head coach Bruce Boudreau.

Boudreau moved Schroeder to the top line in the third period of the Wild’s 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators, before sending him over the boards during the 3-on-3 overtime session alongside Charlie Coyle and defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

“I thought there was a couple guys, from the three-day break and no practice, looked like they were struggling with their legs, and that’s why I moved him,” Boudreau said.

Schroeder made good on Boudreau’s decision midway through the extra period, speeding up the right side and setting up Spurgeon’s game-winning goal with a nifty assist.

“First of all, I thought he was playing well. With his speed I thought in the overtime you give him a chance that he might get a breakaway,” Boudreau said. “As long as he plays within the confines of what we want to do he’s still gonna get opportunities to score.”

Schroeder scored just two goals in 26 games last year, but has come on strong since rejoining the Wild last week, netting his first goal of the season in a win over Montreal before the holiday break and adding two assists in the Nashville game.

“That’s the kind of hockey I can play, and the capability I know I have,” Schroeder said. “For him to show some trust in me was great.”

A native of Lakeville, Schroeder was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 2009, joining the team after a two-year career at the University of Minnesota.