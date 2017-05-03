Wild send three players to play in 2017 IIHF World Championships

Minnesota Wild fans will have something to watch for in the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation championships, as defenseman Jonas Brodin, forward Joel Eriksson Ek and prospect Jordan Greenway will suit up for their respective countries.

Brodin and Eriksson Ek will play for Sweden, while Greenway will play for the United States. Greenway tallied eight points for the U.S. while leading them to a gold medal in the 2017 World Junior championships earlier this year.

Both Sweden and the United States are in Group A, which plays its preliminary round games in Cologne, Germany. The tournament runs from May 5-21.

Last year, Canada defeated Finland for the gold medal, and the United States lost to Russia in the third-place game.