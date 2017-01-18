The Minnesota Wild will be without defenseman Jonas Brodin for at least a month, according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Brodin suffered a fractured finger in the Wild’s 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau alluded to the injury following the game, but hadn’t been briefed on its severity at the time.

Brodin has three goals and 13 assists in 43 games this season and is on pace to easily eclipse his previous career high of 19 points, a mark he set during the 2013-14 season.