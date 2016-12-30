Wild, Blue Jackets to make history on New Year’s Eve

The schedule-makers probably didn’t see this one coming.

The Minnesota Wild’s matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on New Year’s Eve is set to be a historic one with both teams in the midst of the league’s longest winning streaks.

According to Elias Sports Bureau it’s the first game in the history of the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL between two teams riding winning streaks of at least 12 games.

The previous record was an 11-win vs. 11-win clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 29, 2000.

The Wild have won 12 straight games and haven’t lost since Dec. 2, while the Blue Jackets, who lead the Eastern Conference with 54 points, are on a 14-game winning streak.

Minnesota overwhelmed the New York Islanders on Thursday to set up the historic showdown, scoring three goals in less than 90 seconds en route to a 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, Columbus is coming off a 5-3 win over star rookie Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets.