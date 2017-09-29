Charlie Coyle scored with 4.3 seconds to play in the third period to hand the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 preseason win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues struck first, but Wisconsin product Luke Kunin knotted the score at 1-1 for Minnesota with just over three minutes to play in the first period.

After St. Louis went ahead again on a power-play goal, defenseman Kyle Quincey — who the Wild signed in June — tied the game at 2 apiece. And Coyle finished it off with seconds left on the clock.

The Wild wrap up the preseason Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.