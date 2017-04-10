Minnesota Duluth defenseman Carson Soucy’s college hockey career ended on Saturday, but his season isn’t over just yet.

Soucy signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday that will kick in next season.

In the meantime Soucy is set to report to the Wild’s AHL affiliate on an amateur tryout agreement, and could be back on the ice as early as Wednesday, when the Iowa Wild take on the Chicago Wolves.

A fifth-round pick of the Wild in 2013, Soucy registered 15 points this season despite missing seven games with a lower-body injury, and helped the Bulldogs to the national championship game, where they lost 3-2 to Denver.