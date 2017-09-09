WATCH: Wild vs. Blue Jackets at NHL prospects tournament

The NHL season is around the corner, but you can whet your appetite by watching the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets square off at the NHL prospects tournament in Traverse City, Mich.

Those who get FOX Sports North can watch the game on FOX Sports GO. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to watch.

The Wild rallied beat the St. Louis Blues in their tournament-opening game on Friday, 6-5. Down 5-1 in the third period, Minnesota scored five unanswered goals to beat the Blues. Former first-round pick Luke Kunin had two goals, including the game-winner with 1:02 left to play.

Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek headline the roster that features many of the Wild’s top prospects.

Other games for the Wild, which will also be on FSGO, will be played Monday vs. the Stars at 2:30 p.m and at some point on Tuesday. The time and opponent for Tuesday’s matchup will be determined by the standings after three games.