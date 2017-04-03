St. Paul native and former Minnesota Duluth star Alex Stalock is headed back to the AHL.

The Minnesota Wild reassigned Stalock on Monday, reinstalling Darcy Kuemper as Devan Dubnyk’s backup ahead of their final home game of the season.

Stalock could still be called up again in time for the playoffs, and made the most of his brief stint with the Wild, going 1-1 with a .944 save percentage.

Stalock started two games for the Wild, turning aside 18 shots to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, before making 33 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has thrived in the AHL this season, and is 20-16-7 with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and four shutouts in 45 appearances for the Iowa Wild this season.

The Iowa Wild have struggled in Stalock’s absence, and are 0-2 since he was called up.