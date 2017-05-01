Vikings do not exercise Bridgewater’s fifth-year option

The Minnesota Vikings did not exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

More Vikings coverage

They did, however, pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Anthony Barr.

Bridgewater was on the verge of what many thought was going to be his breakout season in 2016 before suffering a serious knee injury in August. He missed the entire season and is expected to not play in 2017.

This move doesn’t signify the end of Bridgewater’s time in Minnesota, however. If he spends the entire 2017 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, it would add another year to the Vikings’ control of his contract.

Minnesota also announced it agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents:

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Tashawn Bower DE LSU
Dylan Bradley DT Southern Mississippi
Aviante Collins T TCU
Nick Fett T Iowa State
Caleb Kidder DE Montana
Wes Lunt QB Illinois
Sam McCaskill DE Boise State
Terrell Newby RB Nebraska
Josiah Price TE Michigan State
Horace Richardson CB SMU
R.J. Shelton WR Michigan State
Shaan Washington LB Texas A&M
Eric Wilson LB Cincinnati