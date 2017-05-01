The Minnesota Vikings did not exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

They did, however, pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Anthony Barr.

Bridgewater was on the verge of what many thought was going to be his breakout season in 2016 before suffering a serious knee injury in August. He missed the entire season and is expected to not play in 2017.

This move doesn’t signify the end of Bridgewater’s time in Minnesota, however. If he spends the entire 2017 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, it would add another year to the Vikings’ control of his contract.

Minnesota also announced it agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents: