Vikings wrap up 2017 NFL Draft with four seventh-round picks

The Minnesota Vikings led off the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft picking back-to-back players, wide receiver Stacy Coley and defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo. They had two more picks in the round and used them to select linebacker Elijah Lee and cornerback Jack Tocho.

Coley, the 219th overall pick, played four years for the University of Miami. He caught 63 receptions for 754 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season. The 6-foot, 195-pound wide receiver will likely compete with fifth-round pick Rodney Adams for time on the return team after posting 1,142 kick-return and 325 punt-return yards with two total return touchdowns in his career.

The Vikings drafted his college teammate in the fifth round, guard Danny Isidora.

Minnesota chose Odenigbo one pick later with the No. 220 overall pick. Odenigbo starred at Northwestern, recording 23.5 career sacks — including 10.0 last season — with four in a single game against Iowa.

Lee, picked 232nd overall, was not invited to the combine despite his 209 career total tackles and 10.0 sacks in three collegiate seasons. The 6-3, 228-pound player is the first Vikings linebacker from Kansas State since Ben Leber. Leber, who recorded 205 total tackles in five seasons with Minnesota, showed his approval on Twitter:

Heck yeah! Lee is a stud. Has a nose for the ball and runs with his hair on fire. #Vikings. https://t.co/iroOXvsMmk — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) April 29, 2017

The Vikings wrapped up their busy seventh round by drafting cornerback Jack Tocho with the No. 245 overall pick. Tocho was a team captain for N.C. State in 2016. He earned a degree in accounting in just three years in May 2016. Tocho recorded 37 total tackles and picked off two passes in 2016.