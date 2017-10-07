Vikings QB Bradford listed at questionable for Monday’s game

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been listed as questionable to play in the upcoming game at Chicago.

Bradford, who has not played since the season opener because of trouble with his left knee, again took part in practice on a limited basis Saturday. Coach Mike Zimmer offered no more insight than the injury report. He even declined to confirm the decision about Bradford’s status would wait until a few hours before kickoff Monday.

“We’ll see,” Zimmer said.

One of the coach’s standard methods of deflecting questions from reporters about the status of injured players has been to say, “I don’t have a crystal ball.” Well, now he does. Zimmer said a Twin Cities area psychic, Ruth Lordan, recently sent him an actual crystal ball.

“I’m afraid to look into it sometimes,” Zimmer quipped. “I see an ugly face looking back.”

Bradford was ruled out ahead of time the last two weeks and has been held out of three straight games, so being declared a 50-50 proposition to play against the Bears is clearly progress. Bradford said on Friday his knee was feeling “night and day” better than two weeks ago. Case Keenum played in his place, with the Vikings (2-2) losing two of three.