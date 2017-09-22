Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday that quarterback Sam Bradford has been ruled out of Sunday’s against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradford missed Week 2 after suffering a left knee injury in the Vikings’ season opener.

Zimmer told reporters he has no timetable for Bradford’s return.

“I don’t know. I love you (reporters), but I don’t have a crystal ball. All I know about is this week,” he said.

Bradford’s absence means Case Keenum will start again for the Vikings, as he did this past Sunday in a 26-9 loss at Pittsburgh. Rookie Kyle Sloter, called up last week from the practice squad, will serve as the backup.

The veteran quarterback turned in one of the best performances of his career in Week 1, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns while finishing with a 143.0 passer rating in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Bradford has sought the opinion of Dr. James Andrews, a noted orthopedic surgeon who has operated on a number of star athletes over the years.

Concerns about Bradford’s knee emerged in the days following his win over the Saints.

Bradford was reportedly diagnosed with a bone bruise following an MRI, and told reporters the knee was “feeling better” earlier this week.

He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The news is especially troubling considering Bradford’s history of knee injuries.

He has torn the ACL in his left knee twice.

The Vikings acquired Bradford just before the beginning of the 2016 season after quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury in practice.

Bridgewater, who was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the season, could return as early as Oct. 22, when the Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens.