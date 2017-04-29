The Minnesota Vikings used their fifth-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Rodney Adams and offensive guard Danny Isidora.

By drafting Adams with the No. 170 overall pick, Minnesota may have found its replacement for Corrdarrelle Patterson, who the team did not re-sign after the 2016 season. Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver averaged 30.4 yards per kick return in four years with the Vikings.

Adams comes in with a slightly smaller 6-1, 189-pound frame, but he’s more than qualified to take over kick returning duties. The South Florida product returned 46 kicks for 1,140 yards during his collegiate career. He finished second in USF history with 137 receptions, 1,982 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in his career.

Adams joins Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Jarius Wright and Laquon Treadwell as the core of the receiving corps. Treadwell, Minnesota’s first-round pick last year, finished 2016 with one catch.

Isidora, a 6-3, 306-pound guard from the University of Miami, was drafted No. 180 overall. He played right guard at the U for three seasons and became one of three guards to be voted second-team All-ACC in 2016.