Football season just got a bit closer.

The NFL released its 2017 preseason schedule Monday afternoon, a slate of exhibition games that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings will start the preseason on the road, before making their home debut against the 49ers on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Specific dates and times will be announced later.

Check out the Vikings’ full preseason schedule below: