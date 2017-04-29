Vikings trade up again to select center Pat Elflein of Ohio State
The Minnesota Vikings traded up for the second time in the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday night, this time to select center Pat Elflein out of Ohio State.
More Vikings NFL Draft coverage
- Vikings turn third-round selection into four draft picks
- Vikings trade up again to select center Pat Elflein of Ohio State
- Vikings trade up in second round to select RB Cook
- Potential Vikings Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft
- Vikings prepare for busy second day of NFL Draft
- Final mock roundup for Vikings in 2017 NFL Draft
- StaTuesday: Best Vikings draft picks ever
- 3-year analysis: Grading the 2014 Vikings draft class
- Worst Vikings draft picks since 2000
- Best Vikings draft picks in each round since 2000
Minnesota sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the New York Jets to move up seven spots to No. 70 overall.
Elfein was named an All-Big Ten player three times. He played guard earlier in his career before moving to center for his senior season, when he was named a first-team All-American and won the Rimington Award (best center) in 2016.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound versatile lineman served as a team captain for the Buckeyes in his senior season.
The Vikings traded up earlier in the night to select running back Dalvin Cook from Florida State.