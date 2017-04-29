Vikings trade up again to select center Pat Elflein of Ohio State

The Minnesota Vikings traded up for the second time in the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday night, this time to select center Pat Elflein out of Ohio State.

Minnesota sent a third- and fifth-round pick to the New York Jets to move up seven spots to No. 70 overall.

Elfein was named an All-Big Ten player three times. He played guard earlier in his career before moving to center for his senior season, when he was named a first-team All-American and won the Rimington Award (best center) in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound versatile lineman served as a team captain for the Buckeyes in his senior season.

The Vikings traded up earlier in the night to select running back Dalvin Cook from Florida State.