The NFL Draft is finally here. Well, sort of.

The Minnesota Vikings don’t own a first-round pick this year and likely will have to wait until Friday to start making their selections. There is an outside chance Minnesota could trade into the first round (the team does have extra picks in the third and fourth rounds), but this is a deep draft and perhaps it is best to sit back and wait unless there is a “must-have” player to get (but what would be the cost and can you find a trade partner?).

With all that being said, this offseason we’ve scoured the internet trying to find picks for the Vikings (harder to do since most analysts stick to one-round mocks) and with the draft hours away we’ve got one final roundup for you.

Of course, we don’t know who be picked in Day 1 and who might fall into Day 2, but nevertheless we’ve got some predictions for Minnesota.

There is definitely no consensus on which way the Vikings might go with their first pick. Offensive line is definitely a need and that seems to be the most popular choice, with a few players listed.

But what about running back? Or linebacker? Or safety? All these are decent possibilities as well.

So as you try to enjoy a Vikings-less first round, here’s some names to chew on for Minnesota on Day 2 (and in some cases Day 3). We present here’s our fourth and final mock roundup for the Vikings. Enjoy.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (April 27): Round 2 — Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan; Round 3a — Dion Dawkins, T, Temple; Round 3b — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 4a — Zach Banner, G, USC; Round 4b — Elijah Qualls, DL, Washington; Round 5 — Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois; Round 6 — Chad Kelly, QB, Mississippi; Round 7 — Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar. Previously (2 rounds): Marcus Maye, S, Florida.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (April 27): Round 2 — Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee; Round 3a – Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State; Round 3b — Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee; Round 4a — Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU; Round 4b — Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, Arkansas; Round 5 –Sam Tevi, T, Utah; Round 6 — Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois; Round 7 –Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas. Previously (5 rounds): Round 2 — Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida; Round 3a — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 3b — Pocic; Round 4a — Keiona Davis, DE, UT-Chattanooga; Round 4b –Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt; Round 5 — Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State.

Jeff Risdon of RealGM.com (April 27): Round 2 — Marcus Williams, S, Utah; Round 3a — Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State; Round 3b — Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State. Previously: Round 2 — Carlos Henderson, WR, LSU; Round 3a — Pat Elflein, G/C, Ohio State; Round 3b — Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (April 27): Round 2 — Dan Feeney, G, Indiana; Round 3a — Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo; Round 3b — Pat Elflein, G/C, Ohio State; Round 4a — Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte; Round 4b — Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State; Round 5 — Ejuan Price, OLB, Pittburgh; Round 6 — Josh Harvey-Clemons, S, Louisville; Round 7 — Jonah Prisig, T, Minnesota. Previously (4 rounds): Round 2 – D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 3a — Ethan Pocic, C, LSU; Round 3b — Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington; Round 4a — Jordan Morgan, OG, Kutztown; Round 4b — Shaquil Grififn, CB, UCF.

Wayne Staats of Land of 10 (April 27): Round 2 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma.

Dieter Kurtenbach of FOXSports.com (April 26) Round 2 — Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan; Round 3a — Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida; Round 3b — ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama; Round 4a — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 4b — Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA; Round 5 — Sam Tevi, OT, Utah; Round 6 — Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia; Round 7 — Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State. Previously (4 rounds): Round 2 — Dan Feeney, G, Indiana; Round 3a — Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo; Round 3b — KD Cannon, WR, Baylor; Round 4a — Anthony Walker, ILB, Northwestern; Round 4b — Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU.

Drafttek (April 26): Round 2 — Dan Feeney, G, Indiana; Round 3a — Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Penn State; Round 3b — Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee; Round 4a — Vincent Taylor, DL, Oklahoma State; Round 4b — J.J. Dielman, C, Utah; Round 5 — Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International; Round 6 — D.J. Jones, DL, Mississippi; Round 7 — Tashawn Bower, OLB/DE, LSU. Previously: Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple; Round 3a –Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte; Round 3b — Duke Riley, OLB, LSU; Round 4a — Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky; Round 4b — Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA; Round 5 — Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas; Round 6 — T.J. Logan, RB, North Carolina; Round 7 –Austin Rehkow, P, Idaho.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (April 26): Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple; Round 3a — Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa; Round 3b — Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee; Round 4a — Jaylon Brown, OLB, UCLA; Round 4b — Damonte Kazee, CB, San Diego State; Round 5 — Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State; Round 6 — Dylan Cole, OLB, Missouri; Round 7 — Joe Williams, RB, Utah. Previously (2 rounds): Round 2 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (April 26): Round 2 — Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State; Round 3a — Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa; Round 3b — Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky; Round 4a — Elijah Lee, OLB, Kansas State; Round 4b — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 5 — Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State; Round 6 — Damien Mama, G, USC; Round 7 — Jonah Prisig, T, Minnesota. Previously (5 rounds): Round 2 — Malik McDowell; Round 3a — Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State; Round 3b — Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State; Round 4a — Julie’n Davenport, T, Bucknell; Round 4b — George Kittle, TE, Iowa; Round 5 — Chris Carson, RB, Oklahoma State.

The NFL Draft Guru (April 26): Round 2 — Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt. Previously: Round 2 — Ryan Anderson, ILB, Alabama.

Peter Schrager of FOXSports.com (April 25): Round 2 — Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt; Round 3a — Caleb Brantley; DT, Florida, Round 3b — Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh; Round 4a — D’Onta Freeman, RB, Texas; Round 4b — Najee Murray, CB, Kent State; Round 5 — Matthew Dayes, RB, North Carolina State; Round 6 — David Jones, S, Richmond; Round 7 — Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell.

Tab Bamford of Chicago Now (April 25): Round 2 — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahome; Round 3a — Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa; Round 3b — Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan; Round 4a — Sefo Liufau, QB, Colorado; Round 4b — Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt. Previously: Round 2 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 3a — Nico Siragusa, OL, San Diego State; Round 3b — Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington; Round 4a — Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech; Round 4b — Mitch Leidner, QB, Minnesota.

Connor Riley of SECCountry.com (April 25): Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, G, Temple. Previously: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

Phillip Heilman of the Jacksonville Times-Union (April 25): Round 2 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma.

Johnny Valencia of Breaking Football (April 23): Round 2 — Pat Elflein, G/C, Ohio State; Round 3a — Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo; Round 3b — Jaleel Johnson, DL, Iowa; Round 4a — Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International; Round 4b — Will Holden, OT, Vanderbilt; Round 5 — Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson; Round 6 — Steven Taylor, LB, Houston; Round 7 — Jon Toth, C, Kentucky. Previously (3 rounds): Round 2 — Dan Feeney, G, Indiana; Round 3a — Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson; Round 3b — Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.com “Grade A” mock (April 19): Round 2 — Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida; Round 3a — Duke Riley, LB, LSU; Round 3b — Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan.