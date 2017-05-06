Adrian Peterson thanks fans in video message to ‘Vikings family’

If Adrian Peterson is nursing a grudge after parting ways with the Minnesota Vikings, he isn’t letting on.

Peterson took to Twitter on Friday to thank Vikings fans for their support throughout his 10 seasons in Minnesota, a few days after signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

“As I embark on this journey I just wanna take this time to thank all my Vikings fans that have been supportive for a decade-plus,” Peterson said.

You all have been the greatest fans that anyone could ask for, and I truly appreciate all the love and support and prayers throughout the years.”

A message to my fans and @Vikings family pic.twitter.com/4a8uqgfZD6 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) May 6, 2017

Vikings fans had plenty of reasons to reciprocate those feelings.

Minnesota’s career leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, Peterson racked up an eye-popping 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Vikings, making the Pro Bowl seven times.

But despite his departure, Peterson will be on hand at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings’ season opener.

In a notable scheduling quirk, Peterson and the Saints (this is going to take some getting used to) open their season against Minnesota, in primetime no less.