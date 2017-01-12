Another member of Mike Zimmer’s vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense is headed to the Pro Bowl.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph was added to the roster Thursday morning, replacing injured Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald.

The first Vikings defensive tackle to make the Pro Bowl since Kevin Williams in 2010, Joseph is the fifth Minnesota player to make it this season, joining defensive end Everson Griffen, kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith.

In all, the Vikings have had 10 Pro Bowl selections under Zimmer.

Joseph registered 100 tackles, 36 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in his seventh NFL season, all career highs.