Vikings go defense in fourth round with DT Johnson, LB Gedeon

The Minnesota Vikings had three picks in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and used them to bolster their defense — and gain more picks. The Vikings selected Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson with the second overall pick of the round, then chose Michigan inside linebacker Ben Gedeon before dealing their final fourth rounder.

Minnesota traded down in the round, sending its final fourth-rounder (No. 132 overall) to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ fourth-rounder (No. 139) and a seventh (No. 230). Then dealt that fourth-round pick to Kansas City for a pair of fifth-round selections (Nos. 170 and 180).

With their first pick of the round the Vikings took Johnson, a two-year starter at Iowa.

In 2016, Johnson earned first-team all-Big Ten honors after recording 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Despite being a defensive tackle, Johnson led Iowa in tackles for loss and sacks.

As a junior, Johnson had 45 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks and was named honorable mention all-Big Ten.

After being a reserve his first three years at Michigan, Gedeon had 106 tackles, 15.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks a senior. Gedeon was named a third-team all-Big Ten selection.

Minnesota has openings inside as Chad Greenway retired and special teams standout Audie Cole left via free agency.