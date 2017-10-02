Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook out for season with torn ACL

It’s official: Running back Dalvin Cook’s rookie season is over.

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Monday that Cook suffered a torn ACL in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Zimmer was optimistic following the announcement.

“I expect him to come back and be the same that he was,” Zimmer said.

Cook went down during the third-quarter, dropping the ball and reaching for his knee on what would have been a major gain for the Vikings.

Zimmer aired some of the Vikings’ fears following the game, before making the official announcement following an MRI.

Selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook made a splash in his rookie season, rushing for 288 yards and a touchdown in his first three games.

He was on pace for another big day in Week 4, and had rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries before the injury.

Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon are expected to shoulder the load with Cook sidelined.