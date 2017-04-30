Vikings take TE Bucky Hodges in sixth round of 2017 NFL Draft

One round after selecting wide receiver Rodney Adams, general manager Rick Spielman used his sixth-round pick (201st overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft to add another threat in the receiving game, tight end Bucky Hodges out of Virginia Tech.

Calling Hodges a big target for quarterback Sam Bradford might be an understatement. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 257 pounds.

Hodges caught 48 passes last season for 691 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s known to run fast — 4.57 40-yard dash — and spent significant time in college playing at all wide receiver spots. Hodges will be a nightmare for defenses, especially in the end zone.

Like all players drafted in the sixth round, there are question marks surrounding Hodges. He has only played tight end for three seasons and lacks blocking skills.

Many projected Hodges to go earlier in the draft, ranking him as high as a third- or fourth-round pick. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with the Vikings tight ends, especially with their primary TE Kyle Rudolph being known as a catch-first player as well.